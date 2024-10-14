Confusion as West Midlands Fire Service chief 'withdraws resignation' after week of chaos

Councillors were informed at today's West Midlands Fire Authority meeting held to deal with his departure and its chairman Councillor Greg Brackenbridge stepping down over the weekend.

After mounting pressure and being suspended from his role, Lee resigned last Monday, before firing a broadside at senior management on social media in which he claimed he had been "repeatedly threatened".

Lee had lambasted the leadership, governance, accountability and support offered by fellow senior managers, the authority and the Home Office as chaos descended at the service.

Monday's meeting has been repeatedly adjourned and will also see the authority discuss a Section 5 legal notice which accuses Mr Lee of allegedly acting unlawfully in office and twice breaching the authority constitution.

Authority vice-chairman Councillor Catherine Miks told the committee a "sudden development" needed to be discussed after the meeting got underway.

When proceedings resumed deputy chief fire officer Simon Barry revealed Mr Lee was withdrawing his resignation and a statement would be released later.

Lee was appointed interim chief executive after the death of his predecessor Wayne Brown who died in January. The former Royal Marine revealed in September he did not want the role permanently.

The brigade is being monitored by the National Fire Chiefs Council, Home Office and His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services to ensure their comfort and confidence in our work.”

The fire service said last week after Mr Lee's resignation: “In what has been a very difficult year for West Midlands Fire Service, it is hugely deflating for all involved that we have reached this point, and we realise this will cause further public concern.

“The day-to-day running of the service continues under deputy chief fire officer, Simon Barry, supported by the rest of the leadership team. They remain fully focused on delivering a vital and outstanding emergency service to the communities of the West Midlands.”