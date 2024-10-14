West Midlands Fire Service hold emergency meeting amid reports authority chairman has stepped down

Authority chairman and Wolverhampton councillor Greg Brackenridge's announcement is in the wake of internal conflict among bosses, resulting in the departure last week of interim chief executive Oliver Lee, who claimed he had been “threatened repeatedly, mainly to stay quiet on vital subjects in the public interest.”

Councillor Brackenbridge is expected to resign with immediate effect over claims in a national newspaper that he failed to complete his Royal Marines training, despite previously telling voters that he served as a commando.

Greg Brackenbridge

His resignation statement, which will be reportedly read at today's meeting, states: "I write to inform you of my resignation as chair from the West Midlands Fire and Rescue Authority.

"This has not been a decision taken lightly. Events over recent months are an unnecessary distraction. I will not allow this to happen.

"As with all public services, West Midlands Fire Service and its employees require stability allowing them to focus on service delivery.

"I wish to reassure the public that the prevention, protection and response services they receive from firefighters and support staff at West Midlands Fire Service has always remained outstanding, and the quest for continual improvement in all areas of their work is a key focus."

Oliver Lee OBE

Mr Lee took to social media last week to criticise the brigade's governance, saying he would “not be gagged” and he had resigned “in order to do what is right”.

He added: “West Midlands will now sadly continue as it was when I inherited it: scared, cowed and not able to be itself.”

The Home Office and the HM Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services are also due to carry out reviews of the service in the wake of the issues.

West Midlands Chief Fire Officer Wayne Brown.

Mr Lee’s arrival followed the death of former fire service chief executive Wayne Brown who was found dead at his home in January. An inquest into his death is due to be held in the new year.