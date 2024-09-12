New photos show work continuing to turn Wolverhampton square into extreme sports arena

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Old Market Square in Wolverhampton city centre has been transformed in an international sporting arena, with a full BMX and freestyle scooter park arena and a breaking venue all being set up around the square for the FISE Xperience event.

Members of Wolverhampton Council's events team have been working to get the ramps and platforms set up ahead of three days of competition featuring some of the best freestyle BMX and scooter riders and breakdancers from across the world, including Dylan Hessey and Sasha Pardoe from Team GB.

The event is expected to see more than 100,000 people attend between Friday and Sunday for a free festival which brings together all generations in a festive and friendly atmosphere, with a wide range of activities organized by partners and associations in a village of exhibitors.

Lots of heavy equipment is being carried around the arena area

Open to all male and female categories, the competitions will bring together the best national riders and the talents of the local urban scene, for what promises to be an intense stage with high-level competitions and introductory sessions for all:

The BMX Freestyle Park will take place between Friday and Saturday, with Pro Men, Women, Amateurs & Juniors categories, with the Scooter Freestyle Park on Saturday and Sunday for the same categories and the Breaking Battle 1vs1 competitions for B-boys Open Men and B-girls Open Women also on Saturday and Sunday.

Members of the events team have been working hard to get the Park Arena fully set up and safe

Councillor Chris Burden, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for city development, jobs, and skills said: “The FISE Xperience event in Old Market Square is family-friendly and free for everyone to attend, I’d encourage everyone to get along.

“It is an exciting major international sports competition in our city featuring Team GB BMX Freestyle stars Dylan Hessey and Sasha Pardoe.

The breaking arena will be under a canopy

“It boosts our five-year events strategy, helping to secure Wolverhampton’s status regionally, nationally, and internationally as a destination of choice for visitors.

“The series will further boost footfall, increase economic and social benefit, and help transform the reputation of the city.”