See all our photos from Wolverhampton Half-Marathon and 10k as runners beat feet on wet city streets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The event took place for the first time since 2022 after last year's races didn't attract enough entrants. There were no such problems this time around as a steady throng of competitors made their way around Wolverhampton city centre in drizzly conditions and out towards landmarks such as West Park and Compton park.

But there was some confusion over the route: video provided to the Express & Star showed runners getting mixed up at the junction of Cleveland Street, Victoria Street, Worcester Street and Salop Street in the city centre, unsure of where to go.

Wolverhampton Half-Marathon and 10k

Wolverhampton Half-Marathon and 10k

Young Australian runner Zara Weston was over from Victoria, Australia visiting family in the city and was gearing up to run the 10k.

Zara Weston who travelled from Victoria, Australia

She said: "This is the first race I have taken part in so I don't really know what to expect! I am quite curious but looking forward to it, with a view to maybe building up to the half-marathon next year."