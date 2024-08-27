'This fella obviously knows nothing about the city' – leader jumps to Wolverhampton's defence after Chelsea player's slur

Noni Madueke shared an Instagram post on Saturday using a foul language slur describing Wolverhampton, a place he will certainly remember as he scored his first professional hat-trick against Wolves on Sunday.

Leader of Wolverhampton Council, Councillor Stephen Simkins told the Express & Star: "This fella obviously knows nothing about the city. I'd love to know where he was staying and what he saw.

"He could not have been in the city centre on Saturday night, the place with the re-opened Civic Halls looks great. And if Wolverhampton is so bad then why would Bob Dylan, a proper superstar, pick us to play not one, but two gigs here.

"He obviously does not know about our rich industrial heritage or that we were the first place to have traffic lights, we are probably the most diverse city in the region. And no matter where you are in the world it is the people who make a place, and our people are the best and friendliest around."