Noni Madueke deletes controversial social media post ahead of Wolves game
Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has deleted a disrespectful social media post ahead of today's game with Wolves.
The 22-year-old posted to his Instagram story showing he was in Wolverhampton, with the caption 'everything about this place is s**t'.
He then quickly deleted the post, but not before fans grabbed a screenshot of it.
Madueke then posted again claiming he had put the original post up on the wrong account.
Wolves and Chelsea kick-off at Molineux at 2pm today.