Man arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drink in Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Police said the man had been arrested after officers stopped a car in Parkfields overnight.

Officers came across a Renault on Thompson Avenue that was being driven at speed, and a 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drink and remains in custody.

"We're committed to making our roads safer and this summer we are working on #FatalFour, targeting drivers who speed, drive while under the influence, not wear a seatbelt or use a mobile phone."