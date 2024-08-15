'I built my life from nothing' says student nurse accused of attempted kidnap

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Safia Ahmadei, 36, told jurors at Wolverhampton Crown Court , where she is on trial for attempted kidnap, she had come to England with her first husband in Afghanistan in 2011.

However, he had left her and without any income.

She said: "I started from zero. I had nothing. I just wanted to provide for my two children. I learnt English and passed my driving test.

"I took a British citizenship test so she could get indefinite leave to remain in the UK. I completed a business degree at the London School of Science and Technology's Birmingham campus then enrolled in a nursing course at the University of Wolverhampton.