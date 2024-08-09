Student nurse accused of trying to kidnap baby admitted entering maternity ward 'to look around'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Safia Ahmadei, aged 36, is standing trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court accused of conspiring to kidnap a premature baby.

On the third day of the trial the court heard a transcript of a police interview which was conducted shortly after she was arrested on February 14 and charged with attempted kidnap.

She admitted in the interview gaining access to the ward by following a nurse in who had already swiped her staff pass on three occasions: on February 12, 13 and 14.