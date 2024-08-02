Students union pledge suppport for planned protest in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The independent organisation representing students from across its three campuses is working with students to call for a U-turn on the university's decision to end all free bus services taking students and staff to and from Wolverhampton, Walsall and Telford.

It is asking the university to reverse its decision and to work with the SU to support students, especially when they are already affected by an on-going cost of living crisis.

A protest is planned outside the Wolverhampton campus on Saturday August 17 when 60 to 70 students will leaflet prospective students at an open day event. The student union had already pledged their support for the action.

Flyers which will be handed out to potential new students at Wolverhampton University next month

Student Union president, Adeyemi Adebayo, said: “Along with students affected, as an independent, representative body for students the SU strongly objects to this decision as the free bus service is an essential and safe service helping students to travel safely between campuses and we are concerned about the impact on people studying and working at the campuses.

“This ranges from an increased financial burden as public transport is very expensive and this is something they had not budgeted for when starting their student journey at Wolverhampton. to impact on their mental health and well-being.

"Increased travel time means reduced time for study and working and many of our students are also working and raising families.

“The SU are asking the university to reverse its decision, to work with us to support our students especially in a cost of living crisis.”

“We have met with the students planning protests on Saturday, August 17 and we are exploring how we can support the demonstration. We encourage students to come forward so we can help the university to understand the impact better. "