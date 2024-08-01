Celebrations as first phase of learning quarter plan is delivered in Bilston

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The new £8.1 million City of Wolverhampton College Advanced Technology and Automotive Centre on its Wellington Road campus has been handed over by contractor Speller Metcalfe on schedule following an 11-month build.

The college will now move into the state-of-the-art training facility ready to open its doors to students in September when the new academic year starts.

It will secure hundreds of jobs in the local economy and create learning opportunities for thousands of students – specialising in engineering and automotive, including electric vehicles (EV).

Construction has been funded by £7.7 million from the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), with the remainder from the Black Country LEP.

The centre has been designed for engineering and automotive studies – with facilities for new electric, hybrid and traditional vehicles, as well fabrication, manufacturing, welding, CAD and robotics.

Almost 5,500 learners and 954 apprenticeships are forecast over the first ten years of the centre, addressing skills shortages in Wolverhampton.

Phase two is in progress with McLaughlin & Harvey constructing a city centre campus that will pave the way for the college to move from its out-dated Paget Road site, while Speller Metcalfe is delivering work on the neighbouring Adult Education Wolverhampton and central library facilities.

(L-R): Luke Pardoe, Turner & Townsend Associate Director; Jonathan Astley, The Astley Partnership Architect; Clouncillor Chris Burden, City of Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for city development, jobs and skills; Councillor Stephen Simkins, City of Wolverhampton council leader; Peter Merry, City of Wolverhampton College deputy chief executive; Ravi Verma, Turner & Townsend project manager; and Rob Lashford, Speller Metcalfe regional director, in front of the new Advanced Technology and Automotive Centre

Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for city development, jobs and skills, Councillor Chris Burden, said: “The city learning quarter is a key priority for the city that will transform the learning environment for our students and residents through a top-class education and skills offer.

“Advanced technology and automotive is a rapidly growing economic sector, creating learning and jobs opportunities for people of all ages in our city and beyond.

“It aligns with Wolverhampton’s strong credentials as a front runner in green industries, which will be further supported by the development of our green innovation corridor as one of the three pillars in the West Midlands Investment Zone.”

Malcolm Cowgill, principal and chief executive at City of Wolverhampton College, said: "After years of discussions it is fantastic to see the Advanced Technology and Automotive Centre complete.

"From September, students enrolling for automotive and engineering qualifications will benefit from first-class, industry-standard training facilities which will prepare them for their future careers in the industry, and employers will benefit from a workforce equipped with the knowledge and skills that their businesses and the wider sectors need."

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands and chair of the WMCA Board, said: “The West Midlands has a proud heritage in manufacturing, especially in the automotive industry. But these industries, and the jobs that come with them, won’t be available to our residents if we don’t innovate for the future.

“We are backing the future of this region by investing in the state-of-the-art Advanced Technology and Automotive Centre. It will be instrumental in keeping the West Midlands’ vital manufacturing sector at the forefront of the industry. And will ensure our residents have the skills needed to access new jobs so our region can thrive.”