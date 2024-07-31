Wolverhampton Council reacts to issues raised at heated meeting over proposed children's home

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wolverhampton Council has reassured residents that they are operating alongside the community of York Avenue, Finchfield, following a controversial decision to develop a 'small family home' on the road.

The reassurance comes following a heated debate between the council and residents of York Avenue at St Columba's URC Church on Monday night.

The council have said that the home will see no more than two children stay in the dwelling supported by a group of qualified care workers who will take on 'de-facto parenting roles'.

Councillor Jacquie Coogan, the Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for children, young people and education, said: "It’s our priority for our children and young people to get the very best start in life, whatever challenges they may face.

"We have agreed to purchase two family homes in the city, where we will be able to provide safe and loving environments to up to four children and young people in care, two in each property, which will help reduce the need for places in costly privately-run care homes in Wolverhampton or elsewhere."

The children's home will be located on the 'leafy' York Avenue estate

"We know that some local residents have raised concerns, and there may be some misconceptions about what a family home actually is.

"The two children or young people living in each home will be looked after by a small group of specially trained and qualified staff who will take on de facto parenting roles 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

During the meeting, residents said they felt that the home would bring more anti-social behaviour into the area, saying 'we don't know who they are'.

Wolverhampton Council have bought 87 York Avenue for £580,000

Councillor Coogan continued: "The children or young people themselves will be able to get involved in the local community, go to school, and lead safe, settled and normal lives. Both the properties have previously been family homes and will continue to be so.

"There will be no more noise, activity or traffic than would be expected to be generated by any ordinary family home. We already have a strong track record of successfully delivering residential care for children and young people in our city – and we are continuing to invest in this because we believe it is the right thing to do."

The council also went on to say that they have so far held three meetings with residents to help 'build trust and confidence' and that they will 'work in partnership with the local community' to ensure that York Avenue continues to thrive.

The Councillor ended: "It's important to remember that any private company can open a children's home wherever they want and charge us whatever the market decides.

"With our own family homes, we can ensure a better environment for our children, and better value for money for taxpayers."