'We do not believe you'!: Wolverhampton residents express anger at council plans for youth care home

Residents living near the address of York Avenue, in Finchfield, attended a public meeting to discuss concerns around plans for a children's home that will cater to two children with severe mental and physical needs in their community.

More than 50 frustrated residents attended the meeting at the St Columba's URC Church on Castlecroft Road, to discuss their concerns with Wolverhampton Council members, with many saying they 'aren't being listened too'.

"You should have spoken to us on day one, we have grounds for concern – how dare you!". Those were the feelings of attendees who called on council members to overturn the decision to develop the children's home on their street.

Wolverhampton Council's Director of Children's Services, Alison Hinds, led the evening, saying that the purpose of the meeting was to "allow residents to get to know staff better."

Wolverhampton Council have bought 87 York Avenue for £580,000

"Why weren't we made aware?", that was the first question on the resident's lips as they awaited their chance to pose their questions to the council members.

"In terms of being back in 2022, we actually didn't know where the home would be and therefore weren't able to engage in any community outreach at the time." Ms Hines responded.

"Since 2022 we have been working on some viable options and which one is the best option for us. That was not something we were going to do straight away. That was going to take some time to do."

As well as not being informed, vehicle use was another issue residents were eager to raise - with some saying that despite the road's 30mph speed limit, some cars drive much faster than that and that there isn't room for parking as it is.

A resident on the road said: "This is a major problem for us. The building can facilitate parking for maybe three vehicles at 9.30 in the morning. However, there will be at least six there every day.

"No results were given as a solution and the council has actually rejected similar C2 facilities for this exact reason. We quickly found seven rejections in the last 12 months, based on the same reason that you have approved your own council facility here."

Council members quickly skirted around the question, saying that the answer is covered in the "frequently asked questions" sections of a handout sheet and that they need to "refer to their colleagues" to see if they can answer today.

The children's home will be located on the 'leafy' York Avenue estate

Rounds of applause and jeers were given following the 'gotcha' moment, setting the tone that the rest of the two-hour meeting would soon follow.

One of the final questions that was asked was perhaps the most impacting "What is the actual point of us being here? Has this been decided, or is there a chance for us?"

The council's reaction was simple "We have bought the home, we have planning permission and subject to Ofsted agreement, we will open a small family home there."

Following the meeting, residents left the building looking no less concerned than they did walking in, with many saying that their voices were 'falling on deaf ears'.

One retired resident, 86, of York Avenue, said: "We are absolutely not being listened to. It's just falling on deaf ears.

"It does make you feel scared. I'm retired. It makes you feel very worried about living at the address. I've had enough, I really have."

Raj Singh and Bob Timana, two residents of the road, said that they worry for the safety of others on the road.

They said: "If you want to go to the shop, to the park, to the bus stop, you have to walk past that house. There is an elderly resident here, a very very good neighbour and she's terrified.

"The house actually overlooks a few others, they could easily jump over the fences, off of the shed roof. We raise these concerns and they just aren't being listened to. What was the actual point of all this?"

The meeting comes after concerns were raised by about a similar development on Keepers Lane, Tettenhall, last year.