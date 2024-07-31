Home care provider with residence in Wolverhampton is named in top 20 in UK

Caring Care Home received the award from leading home care reviews site www.homecare.co.uk which hosts the awards to help people find home care that is right for their needs, location and budget.

The company has a home at Compton Road in Wolverhampton and and have provided home care services in the borough for over seven years whilst operating for over 15 as a a business.

In the UK there are 856 home care groups and 12,758 home care providers.

The award is based on the home care group’s reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “People are living longer with multiple health conditions and so home care providers which offer care tailored to people living in their own homes have become integral to health and social care in Britain.

“Caring Care has proved that it provides a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate it on being a top home care group! It is a big achievement to be named as one of the Top 20 home care groups in the UK.

“Our reviews and awards are a vital source of information for people looking for good quality home care and provide a crucial insight into the standard of care given by providers.”

Mitesh Joshi, director of Caring Care, said: “We accept this award on behalf of everyone at Caring Care including the carers, head office staff and our senior leadership team who work tirelessly to ensure we deliver the best care possible."

To see Caring Care’s reviews go to: www.homecare.co.uk/groups/profile.cfm/id/65432226811#reviews