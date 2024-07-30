18 fire engines sent to tackle blazes in Wolverhampton and Willenhall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Firefighter crews from West Midlands Fire Service have deployed eight engines to an incident in Jeddo Street in Wolverhampton at around 4am this morning (Tuesday, July 30). No other information has currently been given about this fire.

Earlier today WMFS sent ten engines to Owen Road in Willenhall at around 1am.

Firefighters reported that this incident had been scaled down to four engines at around 4am adding “dampening down in progress’. A WMFS also said: "The fire is now out, we’re scaling down at the incident but there will still be a number of resources in attendance damping down into the morning."

No information was given on any casualties or other emergency services in attendance.

This is a breaking news story. We will keep you posted on both events throughout the day.