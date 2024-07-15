Huge music icon to put on two shows in Wolverhampton – here's how you can get tickets
Bob Dylan has announced a huge new tour in the UK and Europe, and will be putting on two shows in Wolverhampton later this year.
By Daniel Coles
Published
Last updated
Tickets will be on sale on Friday to see the music icon in the Black Country when he lands in the UK in just a few months.
Arguably one of the most famous musicians the world has ever seen, he'll be touring the UK for the first time since 2022, and fans across the region will have the chance to get tickets at the end of the week.