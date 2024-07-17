Ban on deadly weapons used to murder Wolverhampton teenager to be announced in King's Speech
A ban on the type of weapons used in the murder of Wolverhampton teenager Ronan Kanda will be included in the new government's first programme of legislation, which will be announced by the King today.
'Ronan's Law', described as a 'comprehensive ban' on the possession of so-called 'zombie knives' and 'ninja swords', is to be included in today's King's Speech.
Ronan, 16, was murdered yards from his home in Lanesfield, Wolverhampton, in 2022 by two 17-year-old boys in a case of mistaken identity.
The news has been welcomed by Ronan's mother Pooja, who says her son would still be alive today had the legislation been in place at the time.
Prabjeet Veadhesa and Sukhman Shergill were jailed for a total of 34 years for Ronan's murder. They attacked Ronan with a ninja sword and machete one of them had bought over the internet with no checks, and collected from a post office.