Ban on deadly weapons used to murder Wolverhampton teenager to be announced in King's Speech

'Ronan's Law', described as a 'comprehensive ban' on the possession of so-called 'zombie knives' and 'ninja swords', is to be included in today's King's Speech.

Ronan, 16, was murdered yards from his home in Lanesfield, Wolverhampton, in 2022 by two 17-year-old boys in a case of mistaken identity.

The news has been welcomed by Ronan's mother Pooja, who says her son would still be alive today had the legislation been in place at the time.

Ronan Kanda

Prabjeet Veadhesa and Sukhman Shergill were jailed for a total of 34 years for Ronan's murder. They attacked Ronan with a ninja sword and machete one of them had bought over the internet with no checks, and collected from a post office.