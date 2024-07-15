'It's exactly what you want to see!' Venue owner proud of sell-out Euros event despite England loss

The Hangar, on Pearson Street, was packed to capacity on Sunday night as England took on Spain in the final.

However, while the match didn't go England's way, fans weren't completely let down as many praised the 'amazing' sell-out screening event put on by the venue's staff.

The ticketed event was organised by The Hangar owner and creative director, Drew Burke and his team, with Drew saying his squad placed a special importance on 'community'.

England fans young and old turned up to the venue to watch England play Spain

Drew said: "It was seconds [tickets sold out in]. It sold to capacity extremely fast. We don't know the exact time, but it was amazing. Some people really didn't get a chance to buy a ticket, they went that fast.