'It's exactly what you want to see!' Venue owner proud of sell-out Euros event despite England loss
The owner of a Wolverhampton venue that was packed out for England's Euro 2024 final match has talked about his joy at seeing people come together, despite Spain's victory.
The Hangar, on Pearson Street, was packed to capacity on Sunday night as England took on Spain in the final.
However, while the match didn't go England's way, fans weren't completely let down as many praised the 'amazing' sell-out screening event put on by the venue's staff.
The ticketed event was organised by The Hangar owner and creative director, Drew Burke and his team, with Drew saying his squad placed a special importance on 'community'.
Drew said: "It was seconds [tickets sold out in]. It sold to capacity extremely fast. We don't know the exact time, but it was amazing. Some people really didn't get a chance to buy a ticket, they went that fast.