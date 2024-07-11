Prisoner who escaped from custody officers at Wolverhampton hospital is jailed for six months

Steven Wardle complained of feeling ill following an appearance at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on June 6 to face domestic abuse and drug offences.

Just before 5pm on the same day, the defendant escaped from private security staff who had taken him to hospital. His disappearance sparked an appeal by West Midlands Police for information about his whereabouts.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday, sentencing judge Amy Jacobs heard how Wardle had complained to the custody officers about health issues before they took him to the hospital, where he made his escape.