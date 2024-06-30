Charity takes best foot forward to help raise much needed funds

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Members of the community joined the Rotary Club of Wolverhampton at the Best Foot Forward event at Aldersley Stadium, on Saturday, June 29.

The unique fund-raising event dates back to 2013, when Wolverhampton Council, Express & Star and the James Beattie Charitable Trust listened to an outline from the Rotary Club of a new concept in fund-raising and gave it their backing.

Each year, Best Foot Forward supports three nominated charities and they split a “Charity Pot” of about £12,000 which, this year, will be in excess of £10,000.

This is released for the charities by supporters running or walking laps of the stadium, with each recorded lap releasing £1 from the Pot for the charities.

Kristy Brander and Claire Wilcox from the MS Therapy Centre

The Pot is provided by Patrons, some forty or so community-minded companies and organisations whose donations make the event possible.

Dozens of people took to the track at the stadium on Saturday, walking and running around the track to record laps for the Rotary charities for 2024, which are the Central Youth Theatre, The Wolverhampton MS Therapy Centre and The Rotary Charitable Trust.

George Shaw was one of many to take on the challenge of the event

These follow on from the 2023 event helping Wolverhampton Coronary Aftercare Support Group, The Haven Wolverhampton and the Rotary Charitable Trust.

Deb Davies, Michael, Chris and Jennifer Scordis from Wolverhampton Coronary care Aftercare Support Group get the laps in

There were also other charities taking part who had set up fundraising pages and pots to raise their own funds.

Rotarian Richard Horrell, who heads up the club’s organising committee, said it had been very important for the the club to run a successful event because of the fundraising it provides.

Martha Cummings was one of many who dressed up for the occasion

He said: "It's been important to run a successful event, not just for our own charitable trust, but also for the two charities we've chosen and the other charities which have piggybacked onto our event and raised money for themselves independently.

Mark Beech and Mike Colley and Derek Morgan provide refreshments for participants

"It's been very pleasing as they've raised a lot of money and we've had an awful lot of people on the track today, with people still coming in late in the day to get some final laps in.

Steph Onions and Brian Slater with some Wolves and Albion rivalry

"Seeing some of the young kids going around and doing 20 or 30 laps has been lovely as well and it's been a day for all ages and abilities, from people in wheelchairs to elderly gentleman on sticks and people running with their dogs, so people from all sectors of Wolverhampton have been here today."