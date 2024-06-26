'Potentially serious injuries'' for driver after car and lorry crash on road linking M54 and M6

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were called to the A460 Cannock Road at Featherstone at around 6.15am on Wednesday after receiving reports of the two-vehicle crash.

The collision blocked the route between the M54 and New Road for some time, leading to queues in both directions.

The map is also showing the southbound queue stretching back to the M6 roundabout.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics were called at 6.16am.

A spokesperson said: "One ambulance attended the scene. Upon arrival we found the driver of the car.

"He was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries which were not believed to be life threatening. He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to New Cross Hospital for further assessment.”

Staffordshire Police has been approached for comment.