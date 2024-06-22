Fixer-upper property in Wolverhampton to go up for auction with 'low guide price'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bond Wolfe says the property at 91 Prestwood Road West, Wednesfield, needs the completion of modernisation works, which is why the guide price is so low.

It will be up for sale at a live-streamed auction on July 11.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said the house is being offered for sale on behalf of Wolverhampton Council.

The property in Wednesfield will be going to auction

Mr Bassi said: “Some work has been carried out on this home, creating an attic room for instance, but it is in need of complete modernisation and restoration.

“As such, it is an ideal property for someone with DIY skills looking for a property project, or for a buy-to-let investor.

“As with so many properties in our livestreamed auction, it offers considerable return on investment.”

Mr Bassi added: “In addition to the modernisation work, the purchaser will be required to obtain building regulation approval for the attic room and its access, as well as for an understairs toilet.”

The house is set back from the road behind a paved front garden offering off-road parking and a shared central driveway to access a rear garage.

There are also gardens to the rear.

Inside there is a porch, hall, toilet, two reception rooms and the kitchen on the ground floor, with three bedrooms off the first floor landing as well as the bathroom.

Stairs from the landing lead to the attic room.

Although it is in need of work throughout, the property does have gas central heating and double glazing fitted.

Mr Bassi said: “On exchange of contracts and payment of the 10 per cent deposit the purchaser will be granted a delayed completion date of up to 12 months to bring the property to habitable condition as a single dwelling house.

“In addition to the purchase price the purchaser will be required to pay Wolverhampton Council's professional and legal costs of £2,740.14.”

The house in Prestwood Road West is among scores of lots that are appearing in Bond Wolfe’s next auction, which will start at 8.30am on July 11.

Visit bondwolfe.com/free-property-appraisal, email auctions@bondwolfe.com or call 0121 312 1212 for more information.