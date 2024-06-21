Can you spot yourself? 30 photos from Oceana nights out from the noughties 'til now

Most recently known as Faces, the nightspot was a well-known venue in the city and had previously been known as Oceana and Atlantis.

Prior to being a nightclub, the site was home to the Savoy and ABC cinemas until its demolition in 1995.

The club was knocked down in 2019 and Wolverhampton city centre's police station now stands in its place – although the building has ceased to remain, we can relive the Oceana nights out through photos from the Express & Star archive.

Here are 30 photos from the noughties 'til now of Oceana nights out. Were you there?

COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR. PIC - PATRICK MULVANEY. 25/09/2006 The new Oceana Nightclub (formerly Atlantis), in Bilston St, Wolverhampton.

September 25, 2006 – Oceana nightclub, formerly Atlantis.

September 29, 2006 – Thumbs up! Opening night of Oceana

September 29, 2006 – People on the dance floor in the Ice Bar

September 29, 2006 – The new Oceana nightclub in Wolverhampton formerly the Atlantis. The New York Disco room.

January 1, 2001 – New Years eve revellers at Atlantis nightclub, Wolverhampton. Paul Wright, Lucy Wright, David Deakin, Louise Colley, from Featherstone.

December 31, 2004 – Say cheese! Zoe Sadler, Nikki Tansell, Sinead Farnan, Louisa Turner.

January 1, 2001 – Louise Colley and Lucy Wright from Featherstone enjoying their night out