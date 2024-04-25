Appeal to find friends and family of Wolverhampton man who has died aged 86

Relatives and friends of Trevor Harris have been asked to come forward

Wolverhampton Council has urged anyone who knew Trevor Harris to get in touch so that his funeral can be arranged.

Mr Harris, who died aged 86, had been living in the Whitmore Reans area of the city.

He had previously lived at addresses in Fordhouses and Heath Town.

Anyone who is related to him or has information which could help trace his friends or family has been asked to call the Court of Protection Team’s Protection and Funerals Officer Donna Hulme on 07971 317893 or email donna.hulme3@wolverhampton.gov.uk.