Teenage conductor Hannah keeps choir veterans in tune

"She'll soon tell us if we are singing out of tune," says stalwart Mike Todd.

Which is all the more remarkable given the 71-year age gap between Mike who, at 88, is the oldest member of the choir, and its thrusting 17-year-old musical director who is still at school.

"She's great, she brings new life to us," says Mike, who joined the choir 55 years ago. And far from being resented by seasoned veterans who were singing long before Hannah was born, the senior members really enjoy learning from the fresh perspective that she brings.

"She introduces us to new music. If you are learning all the time, it keeps you on your toes."

Hannah, 17, took up the role in September after the choir, which meets at St Andrew's Church in Whitmore Reans, put out an appeal to find a young conductor.

"I had never conducted a choir before, and it was always something I was interested in," she says.

"They set up a practice and interview, and it went well.

"They were all so welcoming.

"I sing in the choir at St Peter's Church in Wolverhampton, so I asked the musical director Callum Alger for some lessons in what I should do.

"It's all about setting them up as a unit, I wanted to start blending them into a better sound."

Hannah, who commutes from her home in Keele, north Staffordshire, each day, says she has already seen improvements in the choir since she took over, and says that is in no small part down to the support she has received from its most experienced members – Mike included.

"Mike is really good, he's so positive for doing anything, for trying brand new things," she says.

"He's really confident in what he is doing, and that confidence spreads along the choir. He lifts everyone up to his level.

"It's so impressive how he has improved since I have started, being confident in himself, after Covid."

Mike says his involvement with the choir has helped keep him young.

"It's very good for the health, it helps you to breathe properly," he says.

"I had a heart attack about seven or eight years ago, and being able to breathe properly helped me to get through it," he says.

Hannah has plenty to keep her busy, at the moment. She's just finished playing Morticia Addams in her school's production of The Addams Family, she performs in the school's big band, concert band and senior choir.

"I travel to St Peter's School because it has such an amazing musical tradition," she says, adding that her heart is set on studying music at Durham University when she has finished her A-levels.

Yorkshireman Mike began singing in his church choir at the age of three, and later went on to perform with the renowned Halle Choir in Manchester and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Choir. After moving to Wolverhampton to take up a job with the YMCA, he joined the choir at St Peter's Collegiate Church, and he was introduced to what was then Wolverhampton Civic Choir by some of his fellow choristers. Back then, the choir was funded by Wolverhampton Council, and performed a lavish production of Handel's Messiah every year.

"We rehearsed in the Wolverhampton Grammar School," he says. "Hard benches and not over-warm in the winter.

Back then, the choir had 100 members, and in exchanged for its financial support, the choir was expected to perform in civic functions, including the Remembrance Day concert.

"We also did a carol concert," he says.

The choir was formed in 1948, under the leadership of Arnold Richardson who, 10 years earlier, at the age of 24, had been appointed Wolverhampton's first borough organist, to boost the new Civic Hall. He remained with the choir until 1972, when he was forced to retire due to illness, and was replaced by Mark Foster.

Like many community groups, the choir came close to folding during the coronavirus lockdown, but a dedicated band of members were determined to keep it going. And now under Hannah's fresh leadership, it is on the lookout for new members.

"A small group of us were determined to keep it going," says secretary Ros Woolner.

"We spent two terms singing in someone's sitting room until we had saved enough money to start hiring the small chapel at St Andrew's."

The choir rehearses at St Andrew's Church every Tuesday from 7.30pm, and anybody interested in joining the choir is welcome to turn up and give it a try. Alternatively, email Ros at Roswoolner@hotmail.com.