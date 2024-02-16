New homes planned on site of former problem pub in Wolverhampton

The Rookery Tavern in Lanesfield – a hotbed of antisocial behaviour for many years – was closed down ten years ago and demolished in 2022.

Landowner Mohammed Adeel of Saltley, Birmingham, took over the Wood Street site in 2021, and was this week granted planning approval for the new homes and associated parking.

Known locally as ‘the Rook’, the pub was noted for hosting regular meetings of the English Defence League (EDL) and also for its community events, charity fundraisers and pool, dominoes and darts teams.

After closing in 2014, it was repeatedly subject to arson attacks, vandalism and fly tipping.

The former Rookery Tavern in Wood Street, Lanesfield, Wolverhampton, was demolished in 2022. Photo: Wolverhampton Council.

The vacant former site of the now-demolished Rookery Tavern in Wood Street, Lanesfield, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

A statement from senior planning officer Phillip Walker said: “The former public house had been empty and unused, fire-damaged and subject to antisocial behaviour for a number of years.

"Planning permission for residential redevelopment had previously been granted but didn’t come to fruition at the time.

“The design for the new apartment building is such that it would be positioned forward of the previously established building line of the street and its neighbouring detached and semi-detached properties.

“However, in the context of the street scene, the scale of the proposed building would not appear out of character or unduly obtrusive.

Elevations for the new apartment block on the site of the former Rookery Tavern in Wood Street, Lanesfield, Wolverhampton. Image: Bailey Design Limited

"The appearance of the building – which will be constructed predominately from brick, render and glazing – would appear appropriate and in keeping with surrounding properties.

“There will be appropriate separation distances between the new residential building and existing houses, so there would not be any unacceptably adverse impacts – particularly in terms of loss of privacy or loss of light.

“The redevelopment of the land will result in jobs during construction and also the regeneration of a long-standing derelict site, addressing existing anti-social behaviour issues, improving public amenity and creating 24 new homes for the city."