Crash in Chapel Ash area of Wolverhampton causing delays for motorists

Travel disruptions have been reported following a collision on Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton, at 12pm on Wednesday.

The incident, which saw heavy diversions being put into place on the usually busy route, has forced the National Express West Midlands services 1, 3, 4, 10 to divert from the area.

On X, National Express West Midlands said: "Due to a collision on Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton. 1, 3, 4, 10 and 10 to Wolverhampton will be diverting via Bath Road, St Andrews Ring Road and Waterloo Road.

"Apologies for any inconvenience."

Emergency services have been approached for comment.