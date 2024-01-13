PCN takes home Primary Care Impact Award

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust’s Primary Care Network (PCN) ended 2023 on a high by scooping Integrated Health’s Primary Care Impact Award for ‘Making an Impact in Primary Care’, seeing off competition from 24 entries from 22 other organisations nationwide.

The PCN, which had also been shortlisted for two other national awards in 2023, made a number of improvements to the way patients access GP services.

It had introduced GP and Nurse-led clinics for asylum seekers and those without a registered home address across Wolverhampton, as well as setting up a dedicated service to ensure patients receive high-quality personalised care within care homes.

A new call hub was set up to ease pressure on front-facing receptionists, who answered more than 1,000 calls at each GP surgery every week and which reduced wait times by more than 71 per cent overall.

iPads were introduced in waiting rooms, so patients are able to book in for their blood tests. GP-led consultation clinics were held at Solace, which is a homeless facility in Wolverhampton.

Asylum seekers living in hotels were offered clinics to receive vaccinations, health checks and more, while the Enhanced Health in Care Home (EHCH) service worked with 17 care homes to ensure patients receive high-quality personalised care.

In addition, Accurx, a process allowing patients send queries to GP practices via an online form, was also introduced.

Rachael Brown, group manager, said: “I’m extremely proud that our Primary Care Network has received this award, it is so well deserved.

“We introduced GP clinics within Solace for those without a registered home address 12 months ago and, within that time, we have already seen and supported more than 160 people, which is amazing.”

Looking ahead, the project will continue supporting patients in accessing care services, and will look to share learnings with other PCNs and health organisations nationwide.

The PCN consists of nine GP practices across the city.

These are: Alfred Squire Road Surgery, Coalway Road Surgery, Lea Road Medical Practice, Oxley Surgery, Penn Manor Medical Practice, Tettenhall Road Medical Practice, Thornley Street Surgery, Warstones Surgery and West Park Surgery.

More information and the full list of winners can be found at integratedhlth.co.uk/2023/12/14/primary-care-impact-awards-2023-meet-the-winners/