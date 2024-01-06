Cause of death could not be found for pensioner who 'had not been seen for weeks'

Graham Richardson, aged 78, was discovered at home in Oakfield Park, Much Wenlock on December 13 last year.

An inquest into his death at Shirehall, Shrewsbury was told a neighbour contacted emergency services after Wolverhampton-born Mr Richardson had not been seen for some time.

Police and paramedics arrived and discovered his lifeless body. Paramedics confirmed his death.

The cause of death provided by a pathologist was "unascertained" due to the poor state of Mr Richardson's body, although it was said that it was likely to be from natural causes.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded an open conclusion.