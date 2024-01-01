'We'll meat again!' Outpouring of support for family butchers get unexpected chop from landlord

RJ Hipkiss & Sons have been at Spar, Bridgnorth Road, Compton for ten years but were told to vacate the premises yesterday (Sunday).

Butcher Richard Hipkiss told his customers on social media and received hundreds of messages of support by shocked customers.

He said: "It is with mixed emotion that I inform you of us leaving the Spar Compton. Our lease at the Spar Compton was up on December 31, with those in power choosing not to negotiate a renewal.

"We thank all our customers for your loyalty and custom over the 10 years of us operating at the store, and it has been a priveledge to serve those of Compton and beyond. Despite the news, we hope you will follow us to our new store."

He added: "In the new year, we will be opening our own new shop! However, the location is yet to be revealed, we will be impossible to miss! 😉

"Despite not having a current opening date, we hope that you will be patient with us, as we will keep you updated on the matter."

Richard told the Express & Star: "It is disappointing but I do not want to be negative about this decision, we are looking to the future."

Customers branded the decision to evict the butcher as 'short sighted' and 'a loss' for Compton.

Nikki Joe said: "This is a tragic loss for Compton, I suspect profit driven rather than what is best for the community which usually happens when someone who is not invested in the community as a whole comes along and doesn’t read the room.

"Your business as been amazing for the community of Compton. People didn’t have to go into town to get the very best quality cuts and you made many people both young and old smile with your outstanding customer service, exemplary knowledge of meat products and best of all the time you took to make sure that everyone who walked through that door had the very best experience."

RJ Hipkiss Butchers have been forced to move out of Spar, Bridgnorth Road

Helen Dye added: "So sorry you are having to leave the Spar - we will really miss you there - you we’re the reason we went there!"

Linda Bowater added: "What a dreadful loss. Do hope u find new premises soon as you’ll be sadly missed."

And Amanda Millard added: "Gutted that you are moving and hope that your new shop will still be local. We only went in the Spa because of buying your delicious meat so the Spa will be losing our custom."

Richard's wife Abi thanked everyone for their support, she said: "The comments have been so lovely!

"Rich has been a part of Compton all his life having grown up there and working in The Daisy since his teens. He’s built up a lot of friendships through work which he feels so lucky and appreciative of, also your endless support over the years.

"We appreciate the support of you lovely lot and can’t wait to see you in the new place."

Spar have been approached for a comment.