Man from Bilston charged over Wolverhampton burglaries

By Daniel WaltonWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

A suspected burglar was due in court on Thursday after being arrested in All Saints last night.

Man from Bilston charged over Wolverhampton burglaries

The 42-year-old, from Bilston, was arrested on Steelhouse Lane by officers making enquiries after a car was damaged on St Georges Retail Park a short time earlier.

The man was then questioned in connection with burglaries in the city centre.

He was later charged with three counts of burglary and going equipped.

He was due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News