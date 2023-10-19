Wombourne restaurant beats stiff national competition to win top award
A suspected burglar was due in court on Thursday after being arrested in All Saints last night.
The 42-year-old, from Bilston, was arrested on Steelhouse Lane by officers making enquiries after a car was damaged on St Georges Retail Park a short time earlier.
The man was then questioned in connection with burglaries in the city centre.
He was later charged with three counts of burglary and going equipped.
He was due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.