Bilbrook and Wolverhampton based charity link up to raise awareness

(L-R Josh Christie from Bilbrook, Christian Denton and Jamie Lewis from Mandem Meetup and Harvey Evans and Matt Ford from Bilbrook

Bilbrook Junior FC's Under 18s team will be sponsored by ‘Mandem Meetup Wolves’ in a bid to get the organisation's message across to boys aged between 16 and 18-years-old.

The charity, was originally set-up in Manchester and is now running in Wolverhampton with Christian Denton and Jamie Lewis at its helm. It will have its logo on both the home and away kits which will featureing in the Midland Floodlit Youth League.

It is hoped the exposure will get young men to consider their mental health and to encourage them to talk and share any issues they are dealing with.

Both Bilbrook and Mandem Meetup Wolves as a partnership are now looking at holding dedicated hikes, boxing sessions and wild camps to ensure the conversation continues.

Matt Ford, the Bilbrook manager said: “We know men have got a lot better with reaching out and talking, but has that same message got down to 16 and 18-year-olds who are going through some profound changes as they start becoming adults?

“As a club, we feel very passionate about the wellbeing of our players and felt that we had to do more than just say we supported the cause and decided to forge this link with Mandem Meetup Wolves.

“At first it will be increasing exposure to the activities of the charity, but that will just be the start.

"Christian and Jamie have already spoken to our lads about what they do and we’re looking to come together to host other events to really get the message across.”

Over 130 people in the area are already part of a Mandem Meetup WhatsApp’ group, with many of them attending a range of mindfulness and physical activities. They include a ‘Work In, Work Out’ programme, hiking up the Wrekin in Shropshire, meditation, talking circles, homeless outreach, boxing and wild camping.

Christian said: "Sport is a great way to focus the mind, but it can also bring its own pressure and that’s one of the messages we want to get across through our partnership with Bilbrook Juniors FC,”

“They key is to make sure young men - aged 16 to 18 - know there is someone out there that they can talk to in confidence. And it’s not a case of chatting across a table – we get out in the outdoors to take the pressure off and make the conversations more informal.”

“We had a really positive response from the players and hopefully we’ll be doing lots of exciting events together in the future."