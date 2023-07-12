Wolverhampton's Henry Searle has reached the quarter-finals of the boys' singles at Wimbledon

Wolverhampton's Henry Searle has reached the quarter-finals of the boys' singles at Wimbledon.

Henry Searle in action yesterday
The 17-year-old overcame France's Arthur Gea 6-4, 6-2 on Court 4 at the All England Club to continue his superb run in SW19.

Searle defeated Bolivian top seed Juan Carlos Prado Angelo in straight sets in the first round, and has not looked back, seeing off India's Manas Dhamne in the second round on Tuesday and then Gea on Wednesday.

He broke Gea's serve twice in each set and will now face either Japan's Rei Sakamoto or Brazil's Joao Fonseca.

It is the second consecutive grand slam quarter-final Searle has reached, having enjoyed a run to the last eight of the French Open at Roland Garros in June.

