Fundraisers hit the back of the net with £15,000 donation for Wolverhampton-based sight loss charity

The football competition raised £15,000 for the Beacon Centre for the Blind

The JW Hunt Cup raised the cash for the Beacon Centre for the Blind in its latest season, bringing the total raised in aid of the charity since the competition first began to £405,000.

It has been entertaining football fans around the region since it first kicked off in 1926.

A total of 32 teams participated in the 2022/23 season from across the region and the final was played at Molineux in May, thanks to support from the Wolves Foundation.

Lichfield City FC beat Tividale FC 1-0 to take home the prestigious trophy.

JW Hunt Cup president Alex Hamil MBE said: “It was a fantastic year for the JW Hunt Cup, and we were delighted to be fully back to normal again this season after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are so proud to be once again donating to the Beacon Centre on behalf of the cup and we are especially pleased that the total raised since the cup first began in 1926 has now reached more than £400,000.

"Our thanks go to everyone who has helped us make 2022 /2023 such a successful season.”

Beacon Centre chief executive Lisa Cowley added: “We are so incredibly grateful for all the wonderful support we have received from the JW Hunt Cup. "It is a unique partnership that has lasted almost a century and the fact that more than £400,000 has now been raised for Beacon is a testament to the dedication of everyone involved over the generations.”

To celebrate the most recent donation, members of the JW Hunt Cup committee visited the Beacon Centre along with Wolves Foundation fundraising officer Kelly Freeman.

The cup is named in memory of founder John William Hunt, owner of the Chillington Tool Company, who died before the inaugural competition was completed.