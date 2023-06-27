Licence review for city’s Hangar venue over ‘brawls and drunken antics’

The Hangar

The Hangar, in Pearson Street, Blakenhall – a 17,000 sq ft music, entertainment and events establishment – will go before before the council’s statutory licensing sub-committee next week.

However, the licensee contested the complaints claiming there had been "no major incidents" at the venue which has brought thousands of people pleasure over the last five years.

Once a steel manufacturing warehouse, the venue’s premises licence review application was made by West Midlands Police (WMP) on May 9.​ The premises can be hired seven days a week from 10am-1am Sunday to Thursday, and 10am-3.30am on Friday and Saturday​.

A police report to licensing bosses said: “We have submitted these review papers due to repeated breaches of the licence conditions and failure of the premises to follow through on voluntary agreed conditions and mediation with WMP.

“The Hangar is a large events space with a recently reduced capacity of 870. A condition around notification of any event was placed on the licence to ensure that events can be suitably risk-assessed by police, and this includes the names of all persons involved. An example of this would be a boxing or wrestling event, where we would require a list of all the fighters so we could run police checks and highlight any concerns that may be found.”

Listing reasons for the review, another report submitted to the committee said: “Prevention of crime and disorder: several fights have broken out after events that the hangar have put on, one which resulted in premises having a window broken.

“Prevention of public nuisance: several acts of drunken behaviour have been witnessed from people attending events at the hangar, such as urinating in the fire escape of property. Public safety: broken glass bottles and generic rubbish left by people attending events at the Hangar along Pountney Street.”

A report from section leader for licensing Amitabh Singh added: “The licensing authority has concerns over the premises licence holder and designated premises supervisor, as the evidence provided by WMP within their application indicates.

“The review shows a disregard for conditions attached to the premises licence by the management which has the potential to compromise public safety.”

The Hangar Licensee Nathan Thaker told the Express & Star: "We have been bringing new creative experiences to the people of Wolverhampton for the last five years. Events like Bongo Bingo have been very popular.

"We have never had a major incident at the venue either so are not sure where this has all come from. We do feel the budget strains on the police do effect us because we are out of the Cumulative Impact Zones.

"Going forward now working close to the police to resolve this before the hearing."