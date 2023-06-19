People still sleeping rough – despite provisions

Peter Bilson House in Bond Street, Wolverhampton. Photo: Joe Sweeney/Local Democracy Reporting Service.

In a recent late-night investigation conducted by local authority officials at five locations across the city, a number of people found sleeping rough were not actually homeless and had accommodation available to them, provided by various local organistions.

Many of the individuals had been given the option of somewhere to stay, but were struggling with mental health, substance misuse, relationship difficulties and immigration issues.

In a report to be presented to the council’s climate change, housing and communities scrutiny panel next Tuesday (June 27), head of homelessness and migration Anthony Walker said: “The majority of people that sleep rough in Wolverhampton are not homeless.

"These individuals have accommodation options available to them but other factors – including mental health, substance misuse, negative relationships with peers and peaks in crisis – cause a barrier to using their settled accommodation.”

“Substance misuse was a common factor in people choosing to leave their accommodation, as was travelling to Wolverhampton and refusing to engage with the requirements for immigration processes.

“In Wolverhampton, there are a number of individuals who are habitually sleeping rough despite having secure accommodation.

"The city also sees a number of transient rough sleepers who visit from out of the area. Via our outreach service, every individual is offered help to access support and housing.”