Building work starts on new technology school

An artist's impression of how the new Wednesfield Technology Primary School in Lichfield Road will look. Image: Q+A Planning

The historic Edward the Elder building in Lichfield Road, Wednesfield, was bulldozed in June last year to make way for the Wednesfield Technology Primary School.

In a report to council bosses, Tom Hallett, acting on behalf of Birmingham-based developers Tilbury Douglas Construction Ltd, said: “The site has been in educational use for over 100 years, although the school had been left empty and in a derelict state since 2007.

“The new school will be a member of the Shireland Academy Trust, who already operate several schools in the West Midlands. The school has been designed to inspire new ways of teaching, offering a specialised technology-based curriculum.

“The development will deliver a range of benefits, including the creation of new jobs during both the construction phase and as part of the future occupation of the school with up to 45 full and part-time positions.

“The retention of the former lodge building will maintain an important link to the history of the site and will be used by the school as a family hub. Additional landscape planting to enhance the site will provide diversity and ecology value,” he added.

“And of course this sees the redevelopment of a long-standing vacant brownfield site within a sustainable location ideally placed to serve the growing needs of the community. The parking layout has been reconfigured to allow for a one-way circulation of cars around the parking area, along with the provision of a dedicated drop off/collection point.

“This will enable cars queuing to drop off and pick up in a very orderly manner within the site – and at peak times. The number of parking spaces has also been increased and CCTV will be installed.

“Financial contributions in the form of a pedestrian crossing and the reinstatement of the ‘keep clear’ markings outside the school will also be installed.”

The new building will incorporate a two-storey block with a single storey for the hall and kitchen. The design is Passivhaus – meaning it will achieve a very high level of energy efficiency.