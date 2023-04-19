Save Our Speedway: Politicians of all colours back campaign

Speedway has a passionate following at Monmore Green stadium

Wolverhampton South East Labour MP Pat McFadden has already offered to help the Save Our Speedway campaign.

The Express & Star has also thrown its weight behind the campaign to help preserve a part of Wolverhampton life so many people enjoy.

Mr McFadden said: "The track is in my constituency and speedway has been part of life in Wolverhampton for decades. It will be tragic if the club is homeless because of this decision.

"I have already reached out to the campaign and offered to help in any way I can."

Veteran Wednesfield North Councillor and speedway fan Councillor Phil Bateman is ready for the fight.

He said: "“Save our Speedway! You bet your handle bars that I and Mary and Rita Potter from Wednesfield North will be battling to keep them going.

"We have their Cycle Speedway cousins in Wednesfield Aces in our Ward! Can’t imagine life without them- never mind the city without speedway!"

Wolverhampton Council's Labour leader Councillor Ian Brookfield spoke of his disappointment at the spectre of the city being without speedway and promised to help the soon-to-be-homeless club.

Now Conservative politicians have backed the campaign to save the speedway team which dates back generations.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street was in Wolverhampton to be briefed about the situation.

Tettenhall Wightwick Conservative Councillor for Tettenhall Wightwick said: "I share the disappointment of at the decision from Entain Group to cease speedway racing at Monmore Green from October 31.

"I have written to the Chief Executive of Wolverhampton Council this evening to call on his support in resolving this. Save Wolves Speedway."

Oxley Conservative Councillor Adam Collinge said: "Wolves speedway are not only a great sporting team, they are fantastic ambassadors for our city.

"Decision makers across the city need to come together to help find a solution."

Wolverhampton Liberal Democrats are also backing the Save Our Speedway campaign.

Harry Marston, from the party, said: "We are certainly backing the campaign to save speedway in Wolverhampton.

"Generations of my family have loved watching speedway at Monmore Green and for a local institution to be kicked out of its home is awful."

He added: "Everyone needs to rally round and work together to sort this out."