What's the time in Wolverhampton? Well it depends on which clock you look at

It was brought to our attention that quite a lot of the clocks in the city centre are showing the wrong time.

While it's possible that this is the case in a lot of towns and cities, where old clocks sit unused on high buildings, we were left wondering if others had noticed this strange phenomenon.

With that in mind, we went out on Tuesday to find out once and for all if it is indeed time for Wolverhampton to face up to its clock crisis.

This is what we found:

Wolverhampton's time crisis

I was relieved to find more working clocks than I expected...but you're not here to read about the clocks that work.

Exhibit A: Queen's Building opposite the bus station, formerly a Costa Coffee. At 11.13am, the clock standing high over Wolverhampton for everyone to see read 5.25.

The former Costa Coffee building near the bus station's main entrance.

Next is the clock at a business based inside St Mark's Church, Chapel Ash. A clock at the base of the steeple, which can be seen from St Peter's Church, read 12.15 at 11.49am.

St Mark's, Chapel Ash, which houses Technology Management.

A furniture shop on Waterloo Road, Interiors Italia, sits under another incorrect clock, reading 7.51 at 11.41am.

Interiors Italia on the corner of Darlington Street and Waterloo Road.

Close-by, the clock above H&T Pawnbrokers always shows 9.25, whatever the time of day - it remained unnoticed by one staff member who didn't even know it was there.

This next one is particularly creative. The face of a once-functioning electrical clock above Henns jewellers was replaced on both sides with the shops logo three years ago. It was given to the jewellers by Omega in 2003 and told the time until 2020, but the parts needed to get it working again were found to be discontinued.

Henns jewellers on Princess Street.

I know it didn't take me an hour and forty minutes to walk round the corner – the four clocks sitting atop of Betfred show a different time depending on where you're standing.

One of the four clock faces above Betfred, Princess Street.

We've also been reliably informed that two clocks on the A41 coming into the city are wrong as well.

Speaking of wrong, we'd be bad sports if we produced an article about incorrect clocks and didn't admit that one of our own isn't accurate. So, we hold our hands up.

While the Castle Street clocks on either side of the bridge showed the correct time, the old clock on Queen Street did not. On Tuesday it told passers-by that the time was 10.18, but not on my watch, which read 11.10am. Then again, even a broken clock is right twice a day.

The Express & Star office, Queen Street.

The Express & Star bridge, Castle Street.

It's only fair to pay recognise the clocks that are correct – or close enough, at least:

St Peter's Church, Wolverhampton.

St Peter's Church is only a minute late, reading 11.23am.

The Beatties Clock, Victoria Street.

The Beatties Clock is three minutes slow.

Rudell the Jewellers, Darlington Street.

Outside Rudell's, the clock is almost right on time, just a minute slow.

Wolverhampton Magistrates Court.

Wolverhampton Magistrate's Court said at 12.02pm that the time was 11.56am. That makes it six minutes early, but it could be worse.

City Archives, Whitmore Hill.

City Archives, by Molineux Stadium, said the time was 11.27am. I took the photo at 11.29am, meaning the clock is just two minutes late. But again, it could be worse.