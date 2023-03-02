Council tax to rise by almost 5 per cent in Wolverhampton as part of 'no cuts' budget

Wolverhampton City Council's Civic Centre headquarters

In a majority Labour vote the full council meeting on Wednesday night approved a 4.99 per cent increase which will see with two per cent put toward covering the cost of adult social care, balance the books and help keep services operating.

It will mean the average bill based on a Band D property will increase from £2,073 to £2,184 from April 1 and includes precepts for police and fire services across the West Midlands.

In addition to adult social services, priorities for the Labour-controlled council includes increased spending of more than £1.5 million on family and youth services and initiatives aimed to ease the cost of living crisis.

Wolverhampton's cabinet member for resources and digital city Councillor Obaida Ahmed told the chamber: "I am pleased to announce that once again our plan involves no cuts to any council service."

But opposition Conservative leader Councillor Wendy Thompson said: "A Band D property is going to cost over £2,000.