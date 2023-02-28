Chance still available to jump for charity anniversary celebration

Members of the Haven and sponsors are encouraging people to get involved in the 50th anniversary skydive

The Haven Wolverhampton is inviting 50 people to join its Jump 50 challenge, a sponsored skydive at Langar Airfield in Nottingham, before the deadline for registration closes on Wednesday, March 8.

The challenge is a part of the 50th anniversary celebrations by the charity, which provides practical and emotional support for women and children who have been subjected to Domestic Abuse, and women who are at risk of homelessness.

Fundraising manager Jade Secker said the Haven was looking for 50 people to help represent the half-century of help and support it has provided.

She said: "It's our 50th anniversary this year and the skydive is a massive part of our celebrations.

"It's really lovely to have the support of so many local businesses and individuals and service users as part of this challenge, raising vital awareness and funds for us.

"We think it's such an amazing challenge for them to take part in as well, so we'd like to people get involved and sign up now before registration closes next Wednesday."

Sara Gibbons is one of the participants in the skydive, having had help from the Haven in the past after experiencing domestic abuse, and said it was great to be able to give back.

She said: "I am completing the skydive and raising money for this amazing charity is because my daughter and I spent seven months at The Haven after experiencing domestic abuse.

"During this time, the help and support given to us was phenomenal and we will be forever thankful to all the wonderful staff and friends we made there who helped us rebuild our lives and ourselves.

"I am so pleased to be able to participate in helping raise money for The Haven and to be able to give something back."

Among the sponsors taking part are Porsche Wolverhampton, with Mark Dyer from the car dealer saying it was worth doing the jump to help a great charity.

He said: "Having been involved with Haven for around 12 months and seeing the fantastic job that the team do has motivated all of us at Porsche Wolverhampton to do as much as possible.

"The customers we work with are mostly in a privileged position who also support our work with The Haven wholeheartedly.

"When the opportunity came for us to raise money by jumping out of a plane everyone was excited for the opportunity, the staff for the experience and the customers were more than happy to donate to see us jump at 14,000 feet."