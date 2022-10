St Peter's Collegiate Church

The choir will be singing Mass in G minor, Five Mystical Songs and Serenade to Music.

Stuart Orme, baritone, Hannah Speddingm soprano, Lydia Goodall alto, Tom Frith, tenor and Toby Barnard on organ will be directed by Geoffrey Weaver.

The concert begins at 4pm on Saturday, November 12 at St Peter's Collegiate Church, Lich Gates, Wolverhampton.