Attractions across the region to close as nation comes to a standstill for Queen's funeral

Black Country Living Museum

Mourners across the country – and from across the Commonwealth and world – will take to London to witness the monarch's send-off on September 19.

Others will tune in to pay their respects to Her Majesty following her death aged 96 last Thursday, with a string of attractions in the region set to close.

A statement from Alton Towers Resort, in Stoke-on-Trent, said: "Following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Alton Towers Resort joins millions of mourners around the UK and the world in paying tribute.

"To mark the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, and to allow our guests and employees to pay their respects, we will be closing the Resort on September 19 and re-open on September 20, our Resort accommodation will close on the evening of September 18 and will re-open on September 20.

"For further information including how to manage your booking, please visit our website."

Dudley Zoo confirmed it would close the day of the funeral, whilst the Black Country Living Museum nearby will also be closed as staff pay their respects.

Legoland Discovery Centre in Birmingham will also close. A statement said: "Following the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham joins millions of mourners around the UK and the world in paying tribute.

"To mark the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, and to allow our guests and employees to pay their respects, we will be closing the attraction on Monday, re-opening on Tuesday."

A spokesman for Cadbury World added: "We join the Royal Family and people around the world in mourning the loss of our beloved Queen. We are grateful for the extraordinary service she gave to the UK, the Commonwealth & our international relations over the years."

Meanwhile Wolverhampton Grand Theatre announced it would close as a mark of respect, adding: "We extend our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family and to the Nation at this time of national mourning.

"As the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth is scheduled for September 19, as a mark of respect, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and all its services will be in darkness throughout this day. The performance of Michael Starring Ben has been rescheduled to October 30.