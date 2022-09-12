Massive Wolves fan wins Steve Bull's Queen's Baton Relay shirt

Wolves legend Steve Bull presents his signed baton relay shirt to Natalie Pietrzyk from Telford, who won the bid.

The club legend – who scored 306 goals in the old gold and black – carried the item from Molineux ahead of the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

And it was later put up for auction, with the money split between Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity and Promise Dreams where he is a patron.

Natalie Pietrzyk, who is from Bilston but now lives in Telford, made the winning bid with £1,200 – with the two charities set to receive £600 each.

She said: "I saw Steve Bull announcing the competition on his page and whoever had the highest bid to email Kirsty Bull, I put in a bid which was low (at £200) and then another bid and then they announced I was the highest bidder.

"I'm a massive Wolves fan and I was absolutely over the moon to win. Meeting Steve Bull and getting a signed Queen's Baton shirt from him is something I've been waiting for since I won.

"I've seen him lots of times but never met him properly, and he was so down to Earth – he's a really nice guy. I've even got him as a screensaver on my phone, he's Wolves' best player and he's from Tipton as well – he's one of our own."

She was taken around Molineux, where the presentation was held, and even managed to get a sneak peak inside. "He took us through Molineux and he showed me the home dressing room – and told me not to pinch one," she said.

The shirt is signed to SEAH – Support Elite At Home – and will take pride of place in the office of the mental health provider, run by the 40-year-old, which provides help for people across Shropshire.