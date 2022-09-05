World Cup fans among increasing numbers at Covid pop-up vaccine clinics

The major football competition will be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, with England among those vying to get their hands on the trophy.

Pop-up sites have been dotted across Wolverhampton, with the clinic at Phoenix Park, Blakenhall, this week from 10am-4pm every day until Friday and then on Sunday.

The clinic will be moved to Bantock Park on Saturday, running between the same times. People can get their first, second and booster jabs with no appointment necessary.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "Vaccination is the best protection people can get against Covid-19.

“We have seen an increase in the number of visitors to the pop-up clinic over the last few weeks, including people who are planning to travel to the World Cup later this year, as fully vaccinated visitors to Qatar don’t currently need to quarantine on arrival.

“If you haven't already had your first or second vaccination or your booster and you are now eligible, please get down to either one of the pop-up clinics or one of the regular clinics.”