Wolverhampton school holds graduation ceremony for nursery students

By Thomas Parkes

Nursery students have put on their caps and gowns as they celebrated graduating with a special ceremony featuring Wolverhampton's mayor at their school.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 14/07/2022 .Wolverhampton Mayor Sandra Samuels is visiting Graiseley Primary School for its annual celebration of nursey pupils' achievements. Sandra is pictured iwith nursery children. ( no names given)....

Youngsters from Graiseley Primary School, on Graiseley Hill, took part in the event which was held to celebrate their achievements in nursery this year.

And it also acted as a goodbye for some pupils who won't be progressing into the reception class at the school, but will instead by transferring elsewhere.

But there were smiles all around as the Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE met the youngsters and watched the special ceremony on July 14.

Nursery teacher Rachel Edwards said: "Last year we did a graduation ceremony and last year we couldn't have parents come in to watch the ceremony because of Covid. And this year we decided to invite the parents in and we were thinking 'who could we get special?' in and build our community links as well – and the mayor kindly agreed to attend.

"Some students are leaving for other schools, too, but the most move to our reception class. The graduation ceremony helps build links with parents and staff – and celebrates the children's achievements throughout nursery this year."

And Ms Edwards was full of complements for the mayor, adding: "She was lovely, really great. She went to see all the classes and met everybody and particularly enjoyed the ceremony, and loved the children in their cap and gowns."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

