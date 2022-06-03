The Queen helps restaurant to celebrate Jubilee

The actress dressed as the Queen takes a ride on the bucking bronco

An actress playing the Queen made a visit to Rodeos BBQ in Wolverhampton on Thursday to help people there to celebrate the Jubilee, as well as break the record for the bucking bronco.

Her majesty's appearance was part of a weekend of activities by the restaurant, which also had designated cocktails, lots of bunting and lots of British memorabilia.

Owner Simon Parton said: "We are delighted that her majesty strolled into our Wild West town not so long back and here equestrian history certainly helped as she smashed the rodeo record.

"We are certainly delighted to join in to celebrate 70 dedicated years ruling our awesome country.

"Whilst we are an American country bar we don’t forget our roots and we are immensely proud to be led by Queen Elizabeth II.

"To pay homage, Rodeos BBQ has designated cocktails this weekend, we will be playing the national anthem and there is plenty of bunting around the Wild West town.

"Our outside area is open for drinking in the sun alongside the canal with Rule Britannia play out across the water.