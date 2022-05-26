Notification Settings

Cause of fatal Wolverhampton fire believed to be accidental, fire investigators say

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonPublished:

A severe fire which killed a woman and three dogs in Wolverhampton is believed to have been started accidentally via a damaged extension cable, investigators say.

The scene of a fatal house fire on Spring Road, Ettingshall
Emergency crews rushed to the scene on Spring Road, Ettingshall, at 2.26am on Wednesday to the blaze which involved both floors of the two-storey property.

The woman and three dogs were unable to escape the fire and were confirmed to have died at the scene. Two others had managed to escape, the fire service said.

One man was treated for serious injuries, including burn injuries, and another was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation before both were taken to hospital.

Neighbours living nearby described the family as "very nice people" and expressed their condolences to them, with one person saying it was a "real shame".

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service on Thursday confirmed: "Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this incident.

"Our fire investigators believe the fire started accidentally and involved a damaged extension cable."

Both men had escaped the property before crews arrived, with one of them jumping from the first floor window to safety. Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire, using hose reel jets.

Three fire engines and a brigade response vehicle responded, crewed by firefighters from Bilston, Wolverhampton and Dudley fire stations. The first appliance arrived three minutes after being mobilised, fire chiefs said.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and a HART paramedic were sent to the scene.

