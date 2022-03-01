Councillor Steve Evans (left) and Mayor Greg Brackenridge (in the kart) promote Krazy Races coming to the city

Thousands of people are expected to turn out to see Krazy Races on August 21 – believed to be the first of its kind to be held in the city.

It will see carefully-crafted karts hurtle down a track featuring chicanes, obstacles and water features throughout Wolverhampton's landmarks.

Sarah Belcher, founder of Krazy Races, said: "We are so excited to be bringing the unique and exciting world of Krazy Races to Wolverhampton City Centre.

"Since opening our team applications last October we have been amazed by the support and enthusiasm from local people and businesses. Wolverhampton Krazy Races is the last of our 2022 events and we plan to finish the season with a bang!"

Applications for teams to enter opened last October and already organisers have over half of the 40 teams they are looking for. The race is a knockout style competition with trophies going to fastest winner, best dressed, most innovative design and more.

Wolverhampton Krazy Races will see Sarah Belcher Events LTD working in partnership with Wolverhampton Council and Charity partner Macmillan after 2019’s Shrewsbury Krazy Races event helped raise over £20,000 for the cancer charity and other local causes.

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member with responsibility for events, said: "I'm really looking forward to welcoming Krazy Races to the city of Wolverhampton. It looks fantastic fun which is sure to put a smile on the faces of both racing teams and spectators who come out to see all the weird and wonderful soapbox karts.

"This is another example of bringing more family friendly events to Wolverhampton as part of our ambitious events city strategy and it will also be raising money for a wonderful cause in Macmillan."