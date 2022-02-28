Wednesfield Library first of 170 public Wolverhampton buildings to get superfast broadband

Councillor Obaida Ahmed with CityFibre Wolverhampton City Manager Bashir Ahmed at Wednesfield Library

The new gigabit-capable Cityufibre broadband network will ensure residents and businesses are prepared for new smart technology and the advent of more electric vehicles and driverless cars.

Wolverhampton Council secured £4.9million government funding from the Department of Digital Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) Local Full Fibre Network project.

Other city libraries, council sites, schools and Wolverhampton Homes offices will also go live on the network over the coming weeks.

The new netwrk will help to upgrade the delivery of frontline public sector services, lowering operational costs and boosting productivity.

It will also help meet the growing demand from residents for digital services in public buildings, support the improvement of educational resources, and bridge the digital divide.

Councillor Obaida Ahmed, cabinet member for digital city, said: "Improving digital connectivity is an important driver of economic growth and will help increase employability in the city.

"It is vital we realise the benefits of this new gigabit-capable full fibre network for residents and public services as we move towards being a smart city."

He added: "Better connectivity in public buildings is essential to ensure residents are digitally included. Our libraries are especially committed to giving people access to new and emerging digital technology through the provision of computers, free WiFi and other digital technologies to get online and develop digital skills."

CityFibre Wolverhampton manager Bashir Ahmed added: “This new network will deliver a much-needed upgrade to critical public sector infrastructure across Wolverhampton and with Wednesfield Library's full fibre services now live this is an exciting milestone in the project.

"Increasingly, local authorities around the country are realising the potential of full fibre to transform places like Wolverhampton into modern, fully connected, digital cities, whilst addressing economic recovery. By choosing a full fibre network, local authorities will be able to future-proof vital public sector infrastructure for generations to come."